Happy birthday, Kate Middleton!

Thursday marked the Duchess of Cambridge's 38th birthday and she received quite the fanfare from the royal family. In a special shout-out from the official Royal Family account, which posted a series of pictures of Kate and Queen Elizabeth II together over the years, Her Majesty sent her well wishes: "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday!"

Kate also got a sweet birthday wish from the Kensington Palace Instagram account. Sharing a stunning portrait of the mom of four dressed casually in a sweater and jeans while taking in the beauty of nature, the post read, "Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge's birthday!"

In-laws Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also chimed in with a message of their own, leaving the b-day girl a comment from the official Sussex Royal account saying, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!"