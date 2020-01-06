Harvey Weinstein Is Charged With Sex Crimes in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein is facing more criminal charges.

The disgraced Hollywood producer has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second woman in separate, consecutive alleged incidents from 2013, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Monday, per a press release. According to the release, the 67-year-old was charged with one felony count each of alleged forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

He is accused of allegedly raping an unidentified woman in her hotel room on Feb. 18, 2013 and allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following evening.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said in a statement. "I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward."