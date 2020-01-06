Gwyneth Paltrow's Favorite 2020 Golden Globes Moment Is So Relatable

Who can relate?!

On Sunday, Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads at the 2020 Golden Globes with her stunning sheer Fendi gown, which left little to the imagination with its corseted tulle silhouette. After the big show, The Politician star took to Instagram to reflect on the star-studded night, giving fans a look at her favorite part of the Golden Globes.

Flashing the camera a big smile from the backseat of her car, Gwyneth wrote, "The best part of the night is always getting home." Eager to head back, the Goop founder can be seen kicking her feet up on the seat in front of her and still rocking her show-stopping Fendi dress.

Understanding where Gwyneth is coming from, Ashley Graham chimed in with a super relatable comment. The mom-to-be wrote, "My fav part is ripping my shoes and bra off."

Before heading to the show, the mom of two documented her award show prep on Instagram, which began with a mindful sweat sesh at CorePower Yoga in Los Angeles. Then, she got a quick massage and joined hubby and Politician co-creator Brad Falchuk for lunch.