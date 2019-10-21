Ashley Graham Shares Her 4 Pregnancy Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ashley Graham has always been all about self-care—but lately she's been doing it for two!

The 31-year-old model announced her first pregnancy on Instagram with husband Justin Ervin back in August. She's since used the social media platform to take her message of body positivity to another level. Whether it's posting a video of her stretch marks or showing off her growing baby bump, the Sports Illustrated star has been the ultimate champion for women.

While the model has been keeping busy as always, now that she's pregnant, she makes sure to dedicate a little extra time to take care of herself. "Prenatal yoga has been a staple in my pregnancy routine," Ashley shared with E! News exclusively.