Ashley Graham Shares Her 4 Pregnancy Must-Haves

Instagram / Ashley Graham
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ashley Graham has always been all about self-care—but lately she's been doing it for two!
The 31-year-old model announced her first pregnancy on Instagram with husband Justin Ervin back in August. She's since used the social media platform to take her message of body positivity to another level. Whether it's posting a video of her stretch marks or showing off her growing baby bump, the Sports Illustrated star has been the ultimate champion for women.
While the model has been keeping busy as always, now that she's pregnant, she makes sure to dedicate a little extra time to take care of herself. "Prenatal yoga has been a staple in my pregnancy routine," Ashley shared with E! News exclusively.
As for wellness products, one she has been using to give herself that extra boost of energy—especially post-workout—is OLLY's Velvet Vanilla protein powder.
"OLLY fits so easily into my busy lifestyle and helps with sustaining my overall wellness while keeping my energy levels up throughout long days," the mom-to-be shared. "I've been enjoying all of the belly-friendly products knowing that they're safe for the baby, and giving us the nutrients we both need to be healthy and strong."
When Ashley's days aren't filled with work or cantaloupe cravings, she's been loving the fun that comes with being an expecting parent—such as designing the baby's nursery with her hubby.
But not all days are easy, and the star thinks it's best to not put expectations on yourself. "There might be times when you feel like you can do it all—and there will be times when you feel like you can't—and that's okay!" Ashley shared.
Check out Ashley's must-haves throughout this exciting journey below.
OLLY Velvet Vanilla Protein Powder
This 100% plant based protein powder has been a staple in Ashley's post-workout smoothies. "It's a great healthy alternative to some of my pregnancy cravings," the model added. There's no rules to what you can use this powder for—the website even suggests adding it to pancakes!
Adidas Ultraboost 19 Sneakers
"The Ultraboosts provide the perfect amount of comfort and support while I train," Ashley shared with E! News. Whether you love to work out as much as her, or just want another pair of comfy shoes, these are the perfect add to your everyday wardrobe.
Alloy Ombre Maternity Midi Legging
"After my belly really popped, my high-waisted leggings were no longer providing enough coverage," Ashley shared. She found these through responses she received after posting an SOS video on Instagram. The fun metallic pattern will keep your maternity closet looking chic!