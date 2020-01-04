It's almost time for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards!

The award show takes place Sunday, Jan. 5 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ricky Gervais is hosting the big event for the fifth time in his career.

Marriage Story is the most-nominated film of the night with a total of six nods. However, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood follow closely behind with five nominations apiece. As for TV's top contenders, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead the pack with four nods each.

Of course, the event isn't just about the accolades. There's also the star-studded fashion. If the red carpets of the past are any indication, viewers can expect to see some showstopping looks. They can also look forward to seeing how stars' styles have evolved.

In honor of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, here's a look back at celebrities' 2000 looks and how their styles have changed over the last 20 years.