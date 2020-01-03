Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby: Relive Their Love Story

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 11:45 AM
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised fans on Friday when they announced, out of the blue, that they had welcomed their first child.
They are now parents to a baby girl, Raddix Madden.
On second thought, their surprise announcement should not actually come as a surprise; Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, are one of Hollywood's most private couples. While the two do maintain social media accounts, they rarely post anything about each other on them. And they are rarely photographed together in public—they have not attended a celebrity event in more than three years.
Diaz and Madden announced their baby news almost exactly five years after they tied the knot in, yes, a surprise wedding at the actress' Beverly Hills home.
Regardless, Diaz and Madden also remain one of the most popular Hollywood couples, and while they have disabled comments on their Instagram posts announcing the birth of their daughter, fans have been leaving congratulatory messages on their other posts.
Check out the couple's road to romance, marriage and baby:
AKM-GSI
The longtime pals are spotted at the gym together amid rumors that the two have quietly begun dating. Meanwhile, he plays coy when asked about them in an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest.
Dave Spencer/Splash News
The couple is photographed hand in hand while strolling together in the Big Apple together.
MiamiPIXX/SBMF/FAMEFLYNET
These two can't help but flaunt their affection for each other as they take a dip in the ocean in Florida over Fourth of July weekend! During their trip, they visit her family.
Article continues below
CIAO/AKM-GSI
The two take their romance to Italy, where they were spotted all smiles they hiked through a trail.
AKM-GSI
The Sex Tape star and the Good Charlotte rocker continue to showcase their love while vacationing in Positano, Italy. A source tells E! News, "They are openly acknowledging to friends that they see a long future together, and yes, marriage may be a part of that plan. It's being discussed, whether seriously, who knows."
AKM-GSI
The couple relishes in a romantic moment in Italy.
Article continues below
Dean/MRM/NPG.com
Cam and Benji enjoy dinner at a Mexican restaurant with his sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, who was celebrating the premiere of her VH1 reality show.
AKM-GSI
The duo enjoys an intimate trip together in France over the summer.
INFphoto.com
Unafraid to bear the chilly weather, the two step out in NYC all bundled up together!
Article continues below
Xposure/AKM-GSI
The couple arrives looking blissfully happy at JFK airport, where Cameron flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring.
X17online.com
Facebook, AKM-GSI
The newlyweds honeymoon in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Article continues below
Javiles/WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The newlyweds are photographed in public for the first time since their wedding, driving to meet up with his brother Joel Madden, wife Nicole Richie, and their two children for lunch.
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
The two are caught on the Lakers' Kiss Cam during a game.
Fern/Sharpshooter Images
The notoriously private couple is spotted leaving a Whole Foods in L.A.
Article continues below
The musician gets a tattoo of his wife's name on his chest.
The actress opens up on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show about how she and Benji met.
"The first thing I said when I first met my [would be] husband was, 'He's hot,'" she says. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."
She adds that they formally met when she hosted a dinner party at her house with his brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie. Joel asked if he could invite Benji. Cameron says, "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!"
The two vacation in Italy again.
Article continues below
FIA Pictures
The two show PDA on a night out in Los Angeles.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
The two are spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.
LRR / BACKGRID
"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she tells InStyle about Benji. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."
Article continues below
Photographer Group / Splash News
Cameron and Benji announce on Instagram that they have welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden.
Congrats to the family!
E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?