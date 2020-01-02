Kate Hudson Reveals Her Exact Weight and Says She Isn't ''Impressed''

Kate Hudsonisn't too "impressed" with her post-holiday weight gain.

Like everyone else, the actress enjoyed the numerous sweets and treats that come along with the holiday season, but now it seems she's regretting eating a cookie or two. On her Instagram, the Weight Watchers ambassador reveals she got on the scale today and wasn't "impressed" by the results. "So post-holiday I'm basically 136... I always round up! Ideal weight for me [is] 125," the mother-of-three explains. "I'm gonna say 3-5lbs is mostly water and I'm a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I'm lean... important for people to understand that!"

She adds, "Weight in muscle is a happy number!"

Nonetheless, the star says her slight weight fluctuation is "okay," because she "know[s] how to do this." This is thanks to her work with Weight Watchers, which she became an ambassador for back in December 2018.