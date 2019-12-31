Mariah Carey Makes History With Major Music Milestone

by kelli boyle | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 10:50 AM

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas...is to make music history!

The iconic singer's smash hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third week in a row. Given that this week ends in an all new decade, this milestone means that Carey is now the first artist in history to have a No. 1 single in four decades. She did that.

Surprisingly enough, the holiday tune never hit No. 1 before 2019. It's been the indisputable favorite among all Christmas songs since its release in 1994, with every holiday season in the years since bringing it back into the Top 10. But it wasn't until 2019 that the single actually claimed the top slot, making it Carey's 19th No. 1 hit.

Now, she has had a No. 1 in the '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s. Her effect!

Clearly, this song is the gift that keeps on giving. And Carey is giving the love right back.

On Dec. 20, the icon dropped a new music video for the song on Dec. 20, giving her fans the perfect gift for the holiday season. And this time, the video starred her kids!

And the Billboard chart isn't the only place where Carey has made history. In November, the Guinness World Records organization announced that "All I Want For Christmas Is You" broke not one, not two, but three world records.

And to think it didn't hit No. 1 until two weeks ago.

