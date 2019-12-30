The Best, Worst, and Weirdest of TV in 2019

2019 is coming to an end, but not without giving us about as much TV as it possibly could.

We're now taking some time here ahead of the new year to look back on not just the best and worst, but also some of the weirdest things that happened this year on the small screen. Full disclosure, this is not all of the best, worst, and weirdest. This is a smattering based on what we were able to watch, because no human is physically able to watch it all.

But, if we do say so ourselves, it's a pretty solid representation of how we felt about this year of television—thrilled, overwhelmed, weirded out, and just a little occasionally disappointed. (cough*Game of Thrones*cough)

Join us in our Baby Yoda worship and scroll on down.