Tom Hanks has had nothing short of an illustrious film career, one that's going to be heartily celebrated with kind words from famous friends and movie clips galore at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday when he's presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Really, the Hollywood Foreign Press is playing catch-up—the 63-year-old actor has already received the AFI Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

And to think, it all started with He Knows You're Alone.

Hanks only has about four minutes of screen time in the low-budget 1980 horror flick that served as his movie debut that summer. But even a national treasure has to start with a small deposit in the bank, right?

Because at some point between playing Elliot the psych major who is pretentiously interested in "the emotion of fear" and yachting with the Obamas and zipping up as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tom Hanks became not only a full-on movie star, but also a symbol of...