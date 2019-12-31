Anything can happen when E! goes live!

Close to 15 minutes before the 2014 Golden Globes kicked off, a moment on the red carpet occurred that pop culture fans will never forget.

When Taylor Swift was casually being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet, a famous superfan showed up who wasn't exactly ready to calm down.

Ladies and gentlemen, who else remembers the moment Jennifer Lawrence photobombed T. Swift?

"Oh, my god I freaked out over the CMAs," Jennifer gushed to the singer as they met on the E! platform. "I sent her a text message that was like six inches long."