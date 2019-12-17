by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 10:18 AM
Are you ready for this? Taylor Swift doesn't think her itty bitty pretty kitty committee is going to "care" about her performance in Cats.
While the superstar singer is receiving a lot of great buzz for her performance as Bombalurina in the Tom Hooper-directed film, her skills don't seem to be impressing her three cats—Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.
On Monday night, T.Swift hit the red carpet in New York City for the Cats premiere, where she dished to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi about her beloved pets. When asked how her furry friends will react to her performance, T.Swift shared that they're "not going to care."
"They don't care about anything I do," the Grammy winner told E! News. "It's amazing."
It was just days ago that Swift shared a hilarious video of her cats reacting to her new song, "Christmas Tree Farm." In the video, Swift asked her cats if she should release the holiday song, and they "shunned" her with silence.
"They don't care, that's the thing," Swift laughed with Rassi.
For her role in Cats, T.Swift and her co-stars actually went to "cat school," where they studied the way cats act and move.
"I think I went a little bit more than everybody else," Swift shared with E! News. "I was really, shall we say, enthusiastic about the whole thing."
To soak up as much as she could, Swift was on set watching and was in rehearsals "all the time."
"And they were like, 'You know...these aren't mandatory,'" Swift recalled, joking that she was going to set every day, all day. "I think they were like, 'What do we do with her now? She's just sitting on set, taking up a director's chair. She's still there, she's saying she wants to do cat school again.'"
In addition to starring in the film, Swift also wrote an original song for Cats called "Beautiful Ghosts," alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber. As a result of their hard work, the talented duo received a nomination for the 2020 Golden Globes.
Take a look at the video above to see T.Swift react to the nod and discuss the musical collab!
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Cats hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 20.
