Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have some new real estate that will get your heart racing.

According to Variety, Rodgers is reportedly the new owner of a $28 million Malibu mansion, which he and his famous girlfriend of nearly two years have been calling home for months now, according to the site.

The 4,636-square-foot property, which, according to Variety, previously once played home to Janet Jackson and most recently to British star Robbie Williams, is certainly not short on space. With a master suite, three additional bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as a two-bedroom guest house, it seems practically impossible for any guest to go without somewhere to sleep.

That's good considering we bet they'll definitely want to stay the weekend after taking in the picturesque ocean views from the living and dining areas.