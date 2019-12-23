Bindi Irwin Knows Her and Fiancé Chandler Powell's Kids Will Be Born Wearing Khaki

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 6:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell

Instagram/Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin is preparing to walk down the aisle.

The 21-year-old Crikey! It's The Irwins star is marrying fiancé Chandler Powell in just a few months, and she revealed a bunch of new details about her upcoming nuptials in a new interview.

Speaking of her July engagement, the conservationist told Australian outlet New Idea that her father, the late Steve Irwin, was dearly missed the day Powell proposed. "When I got engaged [to fiancé, Chandler Powell] it was a really emotional time," she said. "And I know that on my wedding day I'll be emotional because I really wish Dad could be there."

Not to worry, though. She and Powell have plans to incorporate her father's legacy into the wedding.

"I'm trying to decide," Irwin shared. "But he'll absolutely be involved with the ceremony and the reception. And, gosh, I wish he could physically be there for the day, but I think that he'll be there in spirit."

Watch

Why Did Bindi Irwin's Boyfriend Jump on a Crocodile?

Naturally, having animals as part of the big day would be a fitting tribute to her dad, who died in 2006.

As she joked, "We all keep joking that our first thing as man and wife will be feeding the crocodiles. Or maybe we'll walk down the aisle to Elton John's ‘Crocodile Rock'."

As for her plans post-wedding, Irwin revealed that baby crocodile hunters are absolutely part of the plan.

"One day it'd be special to have my own little wildlife warriors," the star said. "I think it's a way away right now, but if and when it does happen, I can guarantee you they'll have their own khaki because khaki is not just the colour, it's an attitude."

Bindi and Powell got engaged on her 21st birthday this past summer. After the happy news was announced, she penned an emotional letter to her father on Instagram, revealing that her younger brother, Robert Irwin, will be walking her down the aisle.

"Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert," she wrote. "He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you'd be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us."

Speaking of her little brother escorting her down the aisle, Irwin told New Idea that she knows the moment will be difficult.

"I think it's going to be tough," she admitted. "But Robert is very strong and he'll help me hold it together. He takes everything so seriously and always does such a good job with everything. He's wonderful."

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Bindi Irwin , Robert Irwin , Weddings , Engagements , Couples , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.