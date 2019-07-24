Bindi Irwin Gets Engaged to Longtime Love Chandler Powell on Her 21st Birthday

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 4:08 AM

Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell

Instagram/Bindi Irwin

Crickey! Bindi Irwin has something extra special to celebrate on her 21st birthday: She's engaged!

The Dancing With the Stars alum and accepted a proposal from her longtime love Chandler Powell on Wednesday, she announced on Instagram. 

"On my birthday I said ‘yes' and ‘forever' to the love of my life," she wrote alongside a series of pictures which showed off her stunning sparkler. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.—Now let's get married already!"

Chandler also took to social media to share his absolute excitement.

"Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo," the pro wakeboarder wrote. "I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday."

Is Bindi Irwin Engaged to Her Boyfriend Chandler Powell?

Back in October, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin squashed rumors that the duo had taken the next step in their relationship.

"But, I promise you," she exclusively told E! News, "I can clear the air, we're not engaged yet guys. But I swear I will let you know when it happens, really." (And she certainly kept her promise!)

Since the beginning, Chandler has always made Bindi feel like the only girl in the world.

"I found my person in life," she told E! News last Fall. "I mean, Chandler's just amazing."

"We're really lucky, we are sharing our lives together and we're on this amazing journey," Bindi continued. "And I think that as human beings we always forget to enjoy the moment."

Happy birthday Bindi and congratulations to the happy couple!

