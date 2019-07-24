Crikey, what a birthday celebration!

On her 21st birthday, Bindi Irwin accepted her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell's marriage proposal, revealing the happy news on her Instagram on Wednesday.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' and ‘forever' to the love of my life," the Dancing With the Stars champion wrote. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.—Now let's get married already!"

The Australian wildlife conservationist and TV personality's mother Terri Irwin took two Twitter to congratulate the young couple, adding that Steve Irwin, her late husband who died from a stingray attack while filming a documentary in 2006, would be "so very happy" over the engagement news.