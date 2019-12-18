by emily belfiore | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 7:57 AM
Cara Delevingne sure has a way with words.
On Wednesday, the model wished girlfriend Ashley Benson a happy birthday with a touching tribute via Instagram. Posting several candid pictures of the Pretty Little Liars alum and herself from their adventures, including a picture of the two sharing a sweet kiss in a bathtub, Cara couldn't help but gush over longtime love.
"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters," she wrote. "It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being."
Cara ended her post by listing all of her nicknames of Ashley, adding, "I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson."
Feeling the love, Ashley responded, "Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween."
Cara's birthday 'Gram marks the first time she's posted about Ashley since confirming their relationship in June. To kick off Pride Month, the Carnival Row star shared a video where she and Ashley can be seen packing on the PDA.
That same month, Cara opened up to E! News about what inspired her to share the post, saying, "I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"
According to a source close to the couple, their bond is very special. "It's a different type of relationship with a lot of understanding, support and loving communication," the insider told E! News. "They are very sweet and loving together."
The source continued, "They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."
The Suicide Squad star wasn't the only one to send Ashley love on her b-day. She also received an epic shout-out from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Thrilled by their video message, the Spring Breakers star shared it with her Instagram followers, captioning it, "Dreams do come true."
"Happy birthday, Ashley," the famous duo said in perfect harmony, donning their signature black aviator shades. Ashley continued, "I hope this year is one of the best ones yet. We're sending you lots of love." Mary-Kate chimed in, "Super magical and can't wait to meet you soon."
Happy birthday, Ashley!
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?