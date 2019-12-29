Sometimes, it seems like just yesterday that Kendall Jenner was a shy teenager on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

At least, that was the case a decade ago, when the show was only in its fourth season. Now, ten years later, Kendall has grown up in front of our eyes into a successful model and businesswoman who has also had a lot along the way.

The 24-year-old is one of the most sought after faces to walk down the runway of high-end designers like Tom Ford and Balmain, with the star also landing campaigns like being the face of Stuart Weitzman's 2019 fall collection.

The celebrity has also become a producer as she is developing a show for the new content platform Quibi that is scheduled to launch in 2020.

We've also seen her steal the spotlight with viral moments like impersonating her sister Kylie Jenner or setting the Internet ablaze when she and her sisters dressed as Victoria's Secret angels for Halloween in 2018.

Of course, it wasn't too much of a costume for Kendall—the model had a dream come true in 2015 when she got selected to walk on the stage of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, an honor she got to repeat two more times, too.