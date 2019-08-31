More than two years after Billy McFarland and Ja Rule promised to redefine the music festival experience with Fyre Festival, the fallout continues.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars are officially being sued to recover money allegedly paid to them for their role in promoting the infamous event. Migos, Blink-182, Lily Yachty and Pusha T were also hit with complaints, which were filed this week in New York's U.S. Bankruptcy Court by the event's trustee, Gregory Messer.

The trustee is seeking to recover money paid to talent agencies, performers, vendors and other entities involved in the marketing and failed execution of Fyre Festival.

The lawsuit claims Jenner was paid $275,000 for a single social media post. Messer states that Jenner's post, which referenced her "G.O.O.D. Music Family" and did not indicate that she was paid to promote the festival, "intentionally led certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe" Kanye West, who founded the G.O.O.D. music label, was set perform at the event. "This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner's part," Messer states.