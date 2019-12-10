Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Date night!
On Monday, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green stepped out for an important cause. The longtime couple and humanitarians attended PUBG MOBILE's Fight4TheAmazon Event at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, marking their first red carpet together in five years. As co-hosts of the event, the duo helped raise awareness for the campaign's Amazon Rainforest restoration efforts. Together with the charity Global Green, Fight4TheAmazon will help repair the damage caused by this summer's devastating fires by planting thousands of trees.
Dressed in a silky, lingerie-inspired slip dress with lace detailing, Megan stunned as she and her hubby, who was wearing a sleek black suit, posed for pictures.
Prior to the event, Megan showed her support for the social media campaign on Instagram. She teamed up with #Fight4TheAmazon and Omaze to help raise money for the cause. "The best part is, every donation benefits a world-renowned nonprofit, Global Green, through PUBG MOBILE's Fight4TheAmazon campaign," she said in the campaign video.
We might not always get to see Megan and Brian on the red carpet together, but thankfully, the couple shares plenty of adorable family shots on Instagram. Most recently, the actors took their three sons Noah Shannon Green, 7, Bodhi Ransom Green, 5, and Journey River Green, 3, to Disneyland to celebrate Halloween. Donning their costumes, the family of five posed for a series of sweet snaps in front of the classic theme park landmarks.
"Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland," Fox wrote.
Months after dismissing their 2015 divorce case in April, the couple is in a good place. At the time of their reconciliation in 2016, a source close to the couple told E! News, "Brian and Megan been working on themselves as individuals and things have gotten better between them as a couple. They have been getting along great. They are best friends and know each other very well."
