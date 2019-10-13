Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos of Kids From Disneyland Trip

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green's three kids got into the Halloween spirit during a recent trip to Disneyland.

The 33-year-old actress posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night rare photos of the two with sons Noah Shannon Green, 7; Bodhi Ransom Green, 5, and Journey River Green, 3, who are dressed in costumes, at the Happiest Place on Earth. The eldest kids chose Halloween-themed costumes; Noah is dressed as a witch in one pic. Little Journey is dressed in a red and yellow dragon suit.

Of course, getting any photo of even one child is a challenge by itself.

"Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland," Fox wrote alongside a pic of her and the kids sitting and watching the fireworks display at Disney's California Adventure Park.