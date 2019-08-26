Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance Donates $5 Million to Amazon Rainforest Fires

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 9:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio is encouraging everyone to help aid the Amazon amid the heartbreaking rainforest fires in Brazil.

Over the weekend, the Oscar winner's Earth Alliance organization—launched in July and co-chaired by DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth—formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund. The group has also pledged $5 million "to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region," Earth Alliance announced Sunday. The organization added, "100 percent of donations will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon." 

"Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world," the organization said in their statement. "We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples."

Watch

What Leonardo DiCaprio Has Learned About Brad Pitt

On Monday, DiCaprio took to his Instagram to encourage his followers to donate to the fund.

"Yesterday, we launched the Amazon Forest Fund, the first initiative from the newly formed @EarthAlliance," he shared. "The fund was set up to help local partners and the indigenous communities on the front lines protecting the Amazon. Please follow @EarthAlliance to stay up to date with the action taking place and for further ways that you can help support."

The environmental activist added, "You can get involved and donate right now at ealliance.org/amazonfund." To learn more about the Amazon Forest Fund, head over to Earth Alliance.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Leonardo DiCaprio , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.