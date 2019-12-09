When it comes to travel workouts, you won't find Gigi Hadid in the gym.

The catwalk star is no stranger to living life on the road—after all, she's a world-famous supermodel. However, with all of the travel required of a model in demand, Hadid is tasked with staying fit wherever work takes her.

In an interview with UK's Condé Nast Traveller, the 24-year-old runway pro chatted all things Turks and Caicos Islands, including her favorite spot, the hotel she stays at and her travel fitness regimen.



"I just can't go to the gym and run—I'd rather die," she told the magazine. "I grew up outdoors, so my favorite thing to do is to make the most of the scenery. I cycle everywhere and swim in the sea at any spare moment." Where do we sign up?!

As for her desert island item, Hadid had a barbecue in mind.

While she complimented Amanyara's burgers, "you can't beat a beach cookout," the star said. "I had supper around a fire pit one night that I will never forget."