Ch-ch-changes.

That's what Gigi Hadid, Pink and Justin Bieber were going through post-Thanksgiving, with those three debuting surprising new hair 'dos for the first week of December.

While Justin stepped out with two new hair colors in just one week, Pink showed off an edgy new look for the new year on Instagram and Gigi was barely recognizable when she was photographed in Paris with a completely different hairstyle. Warning: you might not be able to recognize the model when you see the shocking pic.

But celebs were transforming more than their hair this week, as Jersey Shore star Snooki made a shocking life decision and Jason Derulo made quite the edit to his headline-making underwear pic after Instagram removed it from their platform, much to his chagrin.

Plus, Watchmen delivered its biggest shocker yet with a huge character reveal that completely changed the hit show and the new James Bond trailer officially introduced fans to a new 007.