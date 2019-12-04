Jason Derulo Won't Apologize For His "Size" After Instagram Removes His "Anaconda" Bulge Pic

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 10:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jason Derulo

Justin Lloyd / Newspix via Getty Images

Instagram just gave Jason Derulo a big Jason Derul-no.

The singer broke the internet in November when he posted a steamy Instagram that left little to the imagination. Taken on vacation in Bali, the photo showed the "In My Head" singer walking through steam wearing only black underwear, and his noticeable package—which he jokingly called an "anaconda" in the comments section—threw his followers into a frenzy. As he teased in the caption, "Don't lie... did you Zoom?"

Fast-forward to today, and Instagram has removed the post for violating its community guidelines on nudity and sexual activity. Derulo posted a screenshot of the notice and said, "Fuk u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size.." The post also included the original photo, as well as a follow up comment that said "#bringbackAnaconda."

The Cats actor further responded to the censoring on his Instagram Story. "Y'all ain't gonna believe this," he said in the selfie video. "Instagram took down my Bali pic! They took down my Bali pic!"

Watch

Jason Derulo Talks Just For You Foundation and New Music

As he continued, "Hey, listen, all these girls showing their a*$ and all kinds of crazy s*%t and I have underwear on in Bali and they took my pic down. It's discrimination. Like, I understand, I can't help my size, but you can't take down my pic."

Fans of the singer are flocking to his comments section to support the reinstatement of the sexy shot.

As the Magic Mike-inspired Magic Men Live show commented, "We understand your struggle." As another user wrote, "Instagram, please do not dick shame Jason Derulo."

Only time will tell if the social media app will allow the picture to return. One thing's for certain is his fans would definitely like to see it back.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jason Derulo , Instagram , Body , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.