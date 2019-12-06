Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 4:59 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
You've never heard Billie Eilish's "bad guy" sung like this before.
Camila Cabello performed a Google-Translated version of the Grammy-nominated hit on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show. Although, the technological transcription wasn't perfect.
For instance, instead of singing, "So you're a tough guy/Like it really rough guy," the 22-year-old artist sang "An evil young boy/That sounds like a bumpy boy." Similarly, she sang, "My text is evil/Your mom gets kind of weird/My daughter's a desert/Eliminate your dad" instead of the real lyrics, "I'm that bad type/Make your mama sad type/Make your girlfriend mad tight/Might seduce your dad type."
Jimmy Fallon also sang a Google-Translated version of Smash Mouth's "All Star." Instead of singing, "Hey now/You're a rock star/Get the show on/Get paid," the late-night host belted, "Ahoy/You're the stone man/Entertain me/Have cash."
At the end of these performances, the dynamic duo sang a duet of Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me."
Watch the video to hear the renditions.
Cabello wasn't the first celebrity to sing a Google-Translated song on The Tonight Show. Anne Hathaway, Kelly Clarkson and Rebel Wilson have tried it, as well.
Of course, if fans want to hear some of Cabello's original songs, they can listen to her new album Romance, which is out now.
