2020 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Award season is back! The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes have been revealed!

With just under one month to go until the ceremony, the nominations for the upcoming 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced live on Monday morning. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen were on hand to help the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announce the honorees, alongside HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, the Executive Producer and Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions.

Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan, who were recently named as 2020's Golden Globe Ambassadors, were also in attendance at the announcement ceremony on Monday morning.

The nominations ceremony aired via Facebook Live on the Golden Globes Facebook Page and on the Golden Globes website. While the Today show also broadcast a number of categories live on air. The Golden Globes, set to be hosted by Ricky Gervais, honor the work of the TV and film industry over the last year.

As we prepare to watch the awards, let's take a look at all of the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes! Check out the complete list below!

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

 

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

 

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

 

Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Andrew Scott
Stellan Skarsgård
Henry Winkler

 

Best TV Series, Comedy 
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

 

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

 

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Beautiful Ghosts" Cats
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" Rocketman
"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2
"Spirit" The Lion King
"Stand Up" Harriet

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

 

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

 

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 


Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

 

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
 

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
 

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman


 
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture 
Kathy Bates
Annette Bening
Laura Dern
Jennifer Lopez
Margot Robbie 

 

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

 

Best Animated Motion Picture 
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Frozen 2

 

Best Director – Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese
Quentin Tarantino
Bong Joon Ho
Sam Mendes
Todd Phillips


Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama 
Christian Bale
Antonio Banderas
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix
Jonathan Pryce


Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina
Ana de Armas
Beanie Feldstein
Emma Thompson
Cate Blanchett


Best TV Series, Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession


Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy


Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name


Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

Keep checking back for live updates on the nominations!

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 on NBC.

 

