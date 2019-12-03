This news has us burnin' up!

The Jonas Brothers have teamed up with eBay for a special cause. To celebrate Giving Tuesday on December 3, eBay for Charity will be auctioning off a gift from the JoBros to benefit several charitable organizations. One lucky fan will be able to take home a Gibson Melody Maker guitar and gig bag signed by Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. If you're a sucker for the Jonas Brothers, then this is a chance that you definitely can't miss.

The "Only Human" singers aren't the only celebrities getting into the giving spirit. Other notable auction items include a signed Kacey Musgraves Shure SM58 microphone, a pair of Yeezy's signed by Kim Kardashian West, the "Stay With Me" sheet music signed by Sam Smith and pair of Anna Wintour Air Jordan "AWOK" shoes with a signed box and a Epiphone guitar signed by Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton and more.