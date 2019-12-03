Revisit the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Charitable Moments in Honor of Giving Tuesday 2019

Best way to make your day worthwhile? Make it all about making a difference.

The Kardashian-Jenners lend a hand in this compilation video spotlighting the KUWTK family's past volunteer efforts, from Kris Jenner's community center renovation to Kim Kardashian's transitional housing fundraiser and more. Since today is Giving Tuesday (an annual celebration of giving back, which falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.) we thought we'd glean a bit of inspiration for ourselves on this year's helpful holiday.

"We've gotta do something to help create a safe space," Justin Mayo, executive director of a philanthropy-focused non-profit organization called Red Eye, tells Kris in a Kardashians scene from 2018. Their conversation concerns South L.A.'s Watts Community Center, which was at risk of permanent shutdown at the time.

"If [the center] had an outdoor play area, wouldn't that be good?" Kris asks, and Mayo confirms, "It'd be incredible," adding, "There's endless possibilities."