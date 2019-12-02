Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2019

Netflix/Blake Little/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019
The holidays just came early!
December is here and Netflix has already begun rolling out some of the most popular and highly-anticipated holiday titles. These festive additions include Netflix originals like The Christmas Prince 2: The Royal Baby, A Family Reunion Christmas and season one of Home for Christmas.
There are plenty of throwbacks heading to Netflix's December line-up as well, starting with Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lavagirl and Burlesque.
Premiering on December 6 is the critically-acclaimed film Marriage Story, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern. It also marks the release of the fifth and final season of Fuller House. More critically-acclaimed titles include The Danish Girl and Malcom X, which will be available to stream later in the month.
Stand-up fans will be delighted with Netflix's upcoming comedy lineup as it features specials from Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart and Michelle Wolf.
Curious to see what else is coming to Netflix this December? Read on to see the complete list:
Available December 1
Dead Kids
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Ban
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Available December 2
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Available December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone
Available December 4
Let's Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Available December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Home for Christmas: Season 1
V Wars
Greenleaf: Season 4
Available December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas: Season 1
Triad Princess
Virgin River
Available December 8
From Paris With Love
Available December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes At Night
Available December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3
Available December 11
The Sky Is Pink
Available December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Available December 13
6 Underground
Available December 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Available December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Available December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Available December 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
Available December 19
After the Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
The Two Popes
The Witcher
Available December 22
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Available December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Available December 24
Carole and Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch
Available December 25
Sweetheart
Available December 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast and Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
Available December 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Available December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Available December 30
Alexa and Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Available December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
The Neighbor
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
