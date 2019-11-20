Amid a five-year legal battle with Dr. Luke, Kesha says she doesn't "have to sit" in her "tragedy."

In 2014, the 32-year-old pop star sued the music producer (real name: Lukasz Gottwald) for alleged sexual assault and battery and also sought to invalidate her recording contracts with him. He denied her claims and filed a $40 million defamation countersuit, claiming her accusations were just an attempt to release her from her contract with his Kemosabe label. In 2016, she dropped her sexual misconduct case.

"I have given myself permission to grab myself by the balls again and be, 'This is who I am, a happy person,'" Kesha told Q magazine in the U.K., in an interview published in the outlet's January 2020 issue. "As long as I stay in the present moment I'm usually good. As soon as I think about the future, the past, it's not good."

Kesha did not mention the lawsuit or Luke explicitly during the interview.

"There are certain things in life," she told Q. "That you may never get over. But. I don't have to sit in my tragedy. Because that's not where I'm at. Right now."