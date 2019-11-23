by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 6:00 AM
A suit and tie is nice, but have you tried denim-on-denim?
When it comes to award shows, Hollywood's most beloved couples typically get ready together, match their outfits for photographers and even display PDA before the first award is handed out.
But nobody—and we mean nobody—has ever come close to recreating one red carpet moment from the 2001 American Music Awards.
Oh yes, we're for sure talking about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim-on-denim style.
It's hard to believe that it's been 18 years since the former couple gifted us with the fantastic look that will forever be in our hearts and memories. But as we gear up for the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night, we couldn't help but look back on the iconic look. Oops, we're definitely doing it again!
This is the story about a girl name Britney and boy band member named Justin who will always remind us that you never know what people are going to wear on the red carpet.
When attending the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears looked wonderful with their turtleneck sweater or little black dress. Their style, however, would change less than a year later.
'Twas a star-studded evening at the 2001 American Music Awards when Justin and Britney arrived to the red carpet with an outfit never seen before.
From the hat to the purse, there was SO. MUCH. DENIM.
Photographers went crazy. Pop culture fans called their BFFs on an actual telephone to discuss the looks. And the look drove everyone crazy for all the right reasons.
Little did the Hollywood couple know that the red carpet look would become a pop culture fashion moment that would be shared with generations to come.
Later in the year, the couple stepped out for a basketball charity event where they did it again—they wore matching outfits!
It was the denim-on-denim look, however, that fans will never forget. At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Katy Perry and Riff Raff put their own twist on the look. And for the record: Brit Brit called it "amazing."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tried to recreate the look with a little help from Adobe Photoshop...
YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau channeled the look for Halloween nearly 20 years after the initial award show...
Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor and Johnny Dex did their best impression for one Halloween party...
And although Miley Cyrus hasn't tried to replicate the look (yet), she was so inspired by the couple that it plays a role in who she dates. "I want a boyfriend that will wear jean on jean on jean with me," she once shared with the Nationalist in 2013.
Ultimately, Britney deserves credit for the matching look. "It was my idea," she once told MTV News. As for Justin, he doesn't plan on wearing something similar again. "It was such a crazy time and the world was different, the music industry was different. It was just a different time," the singer shared on The Project.
Don't forget! The 2019 American Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
