A suit and tie is nice, but have you tried denim-on-denim?

When it comes to award shows, Hollywood's most beloved couples typically get ready together, match their outfits for photographers and even display PDA before the first award is handed out.

But nobody—and we mean nobody—has ever come close to recreating one red carpet moment from the 2001 American Music Awards.

Oh yes, we're for sure talking about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim-on-denim style.

It's hard to believe that it's been 18 years since the former couple gifted us with the fantastic look that will forever be in our hearts and memories. But as we gear up for the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night, we couldn't help but look back on the iconic look. Oops, we're definitely doing it again!