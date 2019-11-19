Harry Styles Reveals Track List for New Album Fine Line

The holidays just came early!

On Tuesday, Harry Styles unveiled the track list for his upcoming album Fine Line, giving fans a taste at what's to come from his second solo album. This exciting news comes days after Styles debuted the second single "Watermelon Sugar" from the album during his performance on Saturday Night Live. Back in October, the former boy bander released "Lights Up" along with its steamy music video.

The One Direction alum has yet to dish about what fans can expect from Fine Line, but if his new singles are any indications, we're sure that it's going to an amazing blend of rock medleys and velvety vocals.

Eager to share the track list, the "Sign of the Times" singer posted the complete list on his Instagram, writing, "FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13." As an ode to old-school records and cassette tapes, the track list is categorized into Side A, Side B, Side C and Side D. For Side A, the songs "Golden," "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and "Lights Up" appear.