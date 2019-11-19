Cobie Smulders Can't Get Enough of Tom Cruise's Annual Holiday Cake

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 5:44 AM
The Met Galaguest list is no longer the most exclusive list in Hollywood. According to Cobie Smulders, you've only made it once you're on Tom Cruise's holiday cake mailing list.
During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Avengers star revealed her holiday plans, and the tradition that keeps her going once the season is over. Speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, who also receives this decadent delight, the two stars gushed over the white chocolate and coconut cake the iconic action star annually sends to a select group of people.
"It is almost time for—you know what I'm talking about," Fallon said to the star. "Tom Cruise cake." Clasping her hands together in joy, Smulders responded, "The most glorious time of year."
Explaining this "unbelievable" treat to the audience, Fallon said, "Tom Cruise will send you a cake during the holidays." As Smulders revealed, "I receive it, and hopefully, maybe if I talk about it on television I will for sure receive it. But it's so good."
The Top Gun star's cake is so tasty, in fact, the How I Met Your Mother alum revealed she savors it for as long as humanly possible. As she said, "I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until, like, March. Like, I just slowly chip away at this thing. It's so good. I don't know why. I'm not even a big sweets person, but it's so good."
As for what makes it so amazing, the Stumptown star's only explanation was, "It's Tom Cruise deliciousness."
As Fallon quipped, "You get anything from Tom Cruise, you eat, you put it in the freezer, you save it for a year."
Can someone tell us how to get on this list?
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?