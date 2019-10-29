by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 2:00 PM
Detective Hoffman, you better know your place.
In the exclusive sneak peek from the Wednesday, Oct. 30 episode of Stumptown, Hoffman (Micahel Ealy) is still pursuing Grey (Jake Johnson), even trying to get dirt from Dex (Cobie Smulders). Dex, predictably, is not having it.
And, oh yeah, Hoffman was told to take time off and is disobeying Lt. Cosgrove (Camryn Manheim).
"OK, let me get this clear: You want me to spy on my best friend?" Dex asks.
"No, not spy. I just want you to help me find out where he is," Hoffman says.
Well, Dex can do that. Now Hoffman owes her $500. After all, Dex is stressing over her official test to become a certified private investigator.
The episode also features Tookie (Adrian Martinez) helping out with his culinary skills at Grey's bar.
Stumptown was recently given a full season order from ABC.
"This fall, Stumptown has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; mixed-ish has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season; and The Rookie has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base," ABC's Karey Burke said in a statement. "Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We're so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can't wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season."
In a press release, ABC said Stumptown gets nearly 4 million addition viewers after seven days of DVR playback is factored in. It's currently averaging 9.7 million viewers across platforms.
Click play on the video above to watch the full sneak peek.
Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
