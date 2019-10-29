Detective Hoffman, you better know your place.

In the exclusive sneak peek from the Wednesday, Oct. 30 episode of Stumptown, Hoffman (Micahel Ealy) is still pursuing Grey (Jake Johnson), even trying to get dirt from Dex (Cobie Smulders). Dex, predictably, is not having it.

And, oh yeah, Hoffman was told to take time off and is disobeying Lt. Cosgrove (Camryn Manheim).

"OK, let me get this clear: You want me to spy on my best friend?" Dex asks.

"No, not spy. I just want you to help me find out where he is," Hoffman says.

Well, Dex can do that. Now Hoffman owes her $500. After all, Dex is stressing over her official test to become a certified private investigator.