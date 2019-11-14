Aaron Carter Is Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Personal Drama

Aaron Carter was recently treated in a hospital in his native Florida, as he continues to struggle with personal issues that have raised concern among his fans.

The 31-year-old pop singer and former child star posted on his Instagram page on Thursday a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed, hooked up to an IV. Aaron geo-tagged the pic Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, a medical center in Destin, Florida.

"Mommas gonna take care of me," wrote the singer, who lives in Southern California.

It is unclear how long Aaron stayed in the hospital. He did not specify his ailment.

Hours earlier, Aaron posted a throwback photo of himself performing on stage, writing, "To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. - My Mom is back. #Manager."

His mom, June Carter, had initially managed his and brother Nick Carter's music careers.

Aaron also recently posted on Instagram Live a video of him driving through Florida at night with his mother and several pugs, including puppies. while he appeared to be in a jovial mood, he said he had a stressful day and expressed concern about his physical health, saying he weighs "12 pounds" and that his mom plans on feeding him three meals a day.

"Finally I can go to sleep at night and feel comfortable," he added.

At one point, he has his mom stop at a McDonald's for him and ordered two cheeseburgers, a Big Mac with no pickles, a Coke and an M&M McFlurry.