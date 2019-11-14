Survivor is known for its shocking blindsides, but Wednesday night's episode made viewers' jaws drop for a different reason.

From the beginning of Survivor's 39th season, Kellee Kim has expressed discomfort around Dan Spilo, confronting him about the way he engaged with her physically. However, on Wednesday night's episode, the situation came to a head when the tribes merged and Kellee shared her experience with fellow castaway Missy Byrd. Acknowledging an emotional Kellee, Missy said, "It's inappropriate touching. I'm not an object."

Feeling empowered, Kelle then turned to producers. "This isn't just one person," she said in a confessional. "It's a pattern. It takes five people to be like, ‘Man, the way I'm feeling about this is actually real. It's not in my head. I'm not overreacting to it.' He's literally done these things to five different women in this game. That sucks. That totally, totally sucks."

And, in a rare Survivor moment, an off-camera producer off-camera began a conversation with her. "If there are issues to the point where things need to happen, come to me and I will make sure that stops," Kellee was told. "Because I don't want anyone feeling uncomfortable…It's not OK."

The following day, execs on the long-running CBS show intervened and met with the cast, a title card on screen explained, noting Dan had been issued a warning for his behavior.