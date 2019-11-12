Mariah Carey's Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

All we want for Christmas...is Mariah Carey! The queen of Christmas has unveiled her Amazon Holiday Gift Guide. If you ever wondered what the singer, actress and entrepreneur's holiday must-haves are, look no further! The Christmas pop star shared tasteful items ranging from kitchen, home, entertaining, travel and smart home. With over 19 curated pieces hand-selected by Mariah herself, there's definitely a number of ways to emulate the star's festive touch on gift giving this year.

Stuck on what to get your loved ones this year? How about this plushy woven down comforter or temperature control smart mug? Wondering what to get the super busy bee or travel connoisseur in your life? Look no further than this at-home portable movie theater and electric popcorn popper. And no Mariah Carey Amazon holiday gift guide would be complete without music! If you're struggling to come up with a thoughtful and on-trend gift for the music lover in your life, try this vintage turntable on for size!

Here are ten of our favorites below.