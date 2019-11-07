Gifts for the Super Busy

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 3:00 AM
We can't be the only ones who thought this year zipped by in a flash, right? With holiday shopping on our minds, it seems like every year we blink and it's December already! There are just some people that seem to have all the time in the world and others who are notoriously running around trying to squeeze more thing on the social calendar's plate. If you know someone who's always got something going on, they need a gift that works and fine tunes to their already busy schedule.
From smartphone charging stations to instant luxe coffeemakers to celebrity food prep meal plans, we've got a variety of time-saving gift ideas for the busy professional in your life. Although you can't actually "buy time," these clock-crunching gifts ranging from savvy to lavish will most certainly adapt to a busy bee's schedule. Our favorite? This tiny posh steam iron.
Here are ten of our favorites below.
Park your iWatch, charge your smart devices, watch your favorite shows with nightmode with this all-in-one smart device docking station.
Cut your blow-drying time in half with this incredible microfiber miracle that will leave your hair slightly damp and ready for styling! It is soft and gentle, which means you can use it on fine, thin, medium, thick, or coarse hair!
Whether cooking for yourself or your household, this meal delivery service will simplify even the busiest home chefs life! Each week, you'll open simple step-by-step recipes complete with nutritional information and fresh, pre-measured ingredients to get you whipping up delicious dinners in no time.
Having to hit the floor running this morning and don't have time to prepare your iced coffee? This handy device will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds!
RSVP yes to every last holiday party because this award-winning dry shampoo actually cleans hair without stepping in the shower. It transforms strands in just a few shakes and sprays. Heading home (or away) for the holidays? Take the travel size to go.
Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cook, sauté, steam, and warm all your dishes up to 70% faster thanks to this all-in-one device.
This mini handy handheld steam iron flouts its size with its performance. The new nozzle design distributes steam effectively time and again to do away with obstinate wrinkles. Take this convenient steam iron wherever you go!
Can't find your phone? Simply double press the tile button on your Tile Pro to make your phone ring, even when it's on silent.
Give the gift of two-day shipping, watch thousands of movies and TV with Amazon Prime, and stream millions of songs and books with the gift of Amazon Prime.
This futuristic 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.
