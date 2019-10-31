Elizabeth and James x Kohl's: 9 Statement Must-Haves To Upgrade Your Closet

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 3:00 AM

EComm: Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth and James, Kohl's

Elizabeth and James

If you've been struggling to master winter fashion, look no further! Your cold weather fashion rut has been answered thanks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth and James x Kohl's exclusive collection! The relaxed luxury lifestyle brand, which the pair named after their siblings, has over 39 statement pieces that embody their style mantra: "perfected fits, considered fabrics and elevated design details."

With an effortless approach to dressing and a playful and sophisticated sensibility, the line offers clothing, accessories, and beauty at an affordable price. Perfect timing for holiday shopping!

From bold self-tie coats and bright cable-knit turtleneck sweaters to chic-and-sleek handbags to dry shampoos and perfume rollerballs you can upgrade your closet without comprising style (and not burning a hole in your wallet!) With price points ranging from $28-$98—and sizes from XS-XXL—you can score some new designer threads for yourself AND gift someone special on Santa's list this year too! Our favorite? This ring handle crossbody satin bag in fuchsia

Here are nine of our favorites below.

Elizabeth and James Self-Tie Coat

High fashion meets function with this sleek self-tie coat from Elizabeth and James. Also available in tan

Elizabeth and James
$98 Kohl's
Elizabeth and James Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

This cozy cable-knit sweater makes dressing for cold weather fierce. Also available in gray, marshmallow, and tan.

Elizabeth and James
$60 Kohl's
Elizabeth and James Ring Handle Satin Crossbody Bag

Tote your essentials in style with this chic Elizabeth and James soft pouch. Also available in fuchsia.

Elizabeth and James
$59 Kohl's
Elizabeth and James Peplum Top

Gathered sleeves and a blouson waist give this Elizabeth and James top romantic flair. Also available in pink and white

Elizabeth and James
$48 Kohl's
Elizabeth and James Boatneck Elastic Waist Dress

Showcase your feminine side with this fabulous printed dress from Elizabeth and James. Also available in black floral.

 

Elizabeth and James
$60 Kohl's
Elizabeth and James Ponte Leggings

Dressed up or down, these ponte leggings from Elizabeth and James are a wardrobe must-have. Add a chic bag and you're ready for your weekend errands in style. 

Elizabeth and James
$50 Kohl's
Elizabeth and James Wool Felt Panama Hat

Show off your sense of flair with this classy, felted panama hat from Elizabeth and James. Also available in black.

Elizabeth and James
$44 Kohls
Elizabeth and James Nirvana White Dry Shampoo

Refresh damaged hair with this truly innovative dry shampoo from Elizabeth and James. Also available in nirvana black.

Elizabeth and James
$28 Kohl's
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Women's Perfume Rollerball - Eau de Parfum

Zoosh up an outfit with a spritz of bold violet, sensual sandalwood, and rich vanilla. Also available in nirvana white.

Elizabeth and James
$28 Kohl's

Shop the entire Elizabeth and James x Kohl's collection at kohls.com!

