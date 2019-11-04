by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 5:41 PM
Meghan King Edmonds refuses to stand by as estranged husband Jim Edmonds attempts to sway the court of public opinion in his favor.
Days after Jim publicly promised to make his family "right again" amidst their ongoing split, Meghan said in a new interview that they are actually no closer to mending what's left of their marriage.
"I have to say that when he gave the ‘nice' interview a few days ago, he was completely speaking for me," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star told Us Weekly. "At that time I had not exchanged one text message with him and I have still not spoken to him on the phone... He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me."
Meghan said she's put up with Jim's "prolific controlling," adding, "I'm sick of the abuse and I won't engage anymore—and I don't have to."
Meghan then addressed Jim's response to rumors that he and their family's nanny had an inappropriate relationship. At the time, Jim insisted he treated the nanny, a 22-year-old woman named Carly Wilson, like one of his own children and called the allegations "disgusting."
She called her estranged husband's denial "confusing," adding, "My husband has seven children so I don't understand why or how he'd see a hired childcare provider as an additional child. To call her a daughter flagrantly crosses the lines of a professional relationship with respectable boundaries. I understand that to bring a nanny into our home is to embrace them as a member of our family in some ways, but the 'daughter' reference is still perplexing."
Eclat Creative/@bringthesparkles
Looking toward the future, Meghan told the outlet she remains focused on her three children's wellbeing and refuted Jim's prior insinuation that she should be concerned about money in the wake of his divorce filing.
The 35-year-old confirmed the couple had signed a pre-nuptial agreement that did not pertain to child support or custody, remarking, "It saddens me that the father of my children would so hostilely and haughtily say I should be worried about money, even during a time of anger. I don't see that as putting our children first which has and always will be my first priority."
According to Meghan, Jim has yet to see the kids, Aspen, 2, and 16-month-old twin boys Hart and Hayes, but was forced to break the sad news to her daughter after he came back to their St. L to collect his belongings.
"Jim hasn't asked about how I told her or how she took the news. In fact, I don't think it's occurred to him that seeing his empty closet could scar our toddler," she said.
Jim has yet to address Meghan's latest comments.
