Inside Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy" Love Story With Nicole Hocking

When Luke Combs takes the stage all across the country, sold out crowds can't help but sing along to his hit "Beautiful Crazy."
"Beautiful, crazy, she can't help but amaze me / The way that she dances, ain't afraid to take chances / And wears her heart on her sleeve," the lyrics state. "Yeah, she's crazy but her crazy's beautiful to me."
Yes, the words are incredibly catchy and personal. And you better believe the melody ain't bad either. But perhaps what makes this track extra special is the simple fact that Luke wrote it for his fiancée Nicole Hocking before they even started dating.
"That got me some serious brownie points," Luke previously told ABC News of the song. "That was before we were officially dating."
Fast-forward to today and the couple is planning their dream wedding for 2020 while Luke continues to make a name for himself in country music. In fact, the 29-year-old North Carolina native is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year at this week's 2019 CMA Awards.
Luke and Nicole, who's on staff at music publisher BMI in Nashville, started dating more than two years ago when things were different for the country singer.
In a recent interview with People, Luke recalled the days where there "was no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal" and a manager who had never managed before.
"Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, this is never gonna work,' and so I didn't have anything when we met," he recalled to the publication.
But in a true love story, it didn't stop Luke from shooting his shot. And spoiler alert: His game worked. In November 2018, the couple announced their engagement on social media from Hawaii.
"She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen," Luke wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to spend forever with you @NicoleHocking I Love You! #Mahalo."
Nicole added, "You're stuck with me forever!!! I love you so soooo much babe."
While the couple tries to keep their relationship away from the public eye, fans easily recognize Nicole as a special guest in Luke's "When it Rains it Pours" music video. She's also more than happy to support her man at award shows including last year's CMA Awards when Luke won New Artist of the Year.
"I won a CMA Award last night but I showed up a winner because of this amazing woman," Luke wrote on Instagram after the show. "Thank you for believing in me, supporting me and eating cookout with me at 1:30 a.m. after the awards. I love you so much Nicole Hocking, you're incredible inside and out."
And as Luke continues traveling the country as part of his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers, the couple is trying to fit some time in to plan a wedding.
While Luke confirmed to People that a wedding date is scheduled for 2020, the rest remains top secret for now.
"We're actually a lot farther along than I think we both thought we would be with our schedule," he confessed to the publication. "I'm excited about it. I really am. I'm looking forward to that day quite a bit."
And whether they are hitting the road for another sold-out show or celebrating anniversaries in Colorado, this "Beautiful Crazy" love story is one fun ride worth celebrating.
"I love you so much it's insane and I thank the good lord above that he made you," Luke recently shared on Nicole's birthday. "Don't know what I'd do without you."
The 2019 CMA Awards air Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. And Luke's latest album What You See Is What You Get is available now.
