Normani Gives Us Halloween ''Motivation'' After Recreating an Iconic Naomi Campbell Look

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 2:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Normani, Naomi Campbell

Instagram; Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images

We are deceased!

Normani is giving us all of the "motivation" for Halloween with her fierce, fabulous and drool-worthy costume. Even though the fun and festive holiday is still a day away, the 23-year-old pop star dressed up as the one and onlyNaomi Campbell, and she knocked it out of the park.

Of course, the "Motivation" singer didn't just recreate any ole look. Instead, she took inspiration from an iconic Azzedine Alaïa design that Naomi modeled in the early '90s. Wearing a curve-hugging leopard-print bodysuit, the former Fifth Harmony crooner channeled the legendary supermodel perfectly. Normani even accessorized her costume with nearly identical pieces worn by Campbell, including a black beret, leopard-print arm sleeves and matching heels.

"Campbell - 1991," Normani captioned both of her Instagram posts, where she paid homage to the 49-year-old star.

Even the pop star's makeup and hair were spot on, thanks to makeup artist Grace Pae and hairstylist César Ramirez.

Watch

Normani Shares Hardest Part About Motivation Music Video

From her old-Hollywood styled waves to her swoon-worthy lipstick, Normani was serving bawdy and face from head-to-toe. Overall, the pop princess did the damn thing and totally slayed her costume. However, she's not the only celebrity in recent weeks to dress up as another famous icon. Tracee Ellis Ross channeled DJ Quik, while Lisa Rinna transformed into Jennifer Lopez.

Scroll through our gallery below to see who your fave stars dressed up as.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram / Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images

Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner

Like mother, like daughter! The makeup mogul's one-year-old daughter got all dolled up for the fun and festive season, and recreated her mother's iconic 2019 Met Gala lewk.

Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Quik

Tracee Ellis Ross instagram, Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross as DJ Quik

Quik is the name! The actress pays tribute to the 49-year-old rapper with her Halloween costume. "You know @djquik had to roll through and show @gabunion some #CaliforniaLove for her Birthday," the Little star writes.

Amber Valletta, Twiggy, 2019 Casamigos Halloween party

ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock; Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images

Amber Valletta as Twiggy

Groovy! The model and actress channels the legendary Twiggy. From her colorful mod-style mini-dress to her whimsical makeup, Valletta knocks it out of the park with this lewk.

Article continues below

Normani, Naomi Campbell

Instagram; Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Normani as Naomi Campbell

Normani serves bawdy and face as she recreates an iconic Naomi Campbell fashion lewk. "Campbell - 1991," the pop star captions her Instagram photos of her fashionable get-up.

Britney Spears, Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Madonna, Britney Spears, Halloween 2019, Instagram

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner & Stassi Karanikolaou as Madonna & Britney Spears

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her BFF got into spirit of Halloween by dressing up as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 MTV VMAs. Yes, the performance where the two pop legends locked lips on stage.

2019 Casamigos Halloween Party, Lisa Rinna, Versace, Jennifer Lopez, 2000 Grammys

Getty Images/Shutterstock

Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star channels the one and only Jennifer Lopez for the Casamigos party on Friday night.

Article continues below

Evan Peters, Halsey,

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Martin Mills/Getty Images

Halsey & Evan Peters as Sonny & Cher

I got you babe! Making their red carpet debut as a couple, the pair makes an entrance at the AHS 100th Episode celebration in Sonny and Cher costumes.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake

Mic drop! The 37-year-old actress shows up and shows out for the Casamigos party wearing an ensemble inspired by her husband's *NSYNC days.

Nina Dobrev, Gigi Hadid

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nina Dobrev & Pal as Gigi Hadid & Fashion Week Crasher

A major pop culture moment from 2019! The Vampire Diaries alum finds the humor with her Halloween costume as she and her gal pal recreate the Chanel Fashion Week Show prankster. You know, where Gigi Hadid totally stopped a crasher from ruining the runway.

Article continues below

EJ Johnson, Paris Hilton

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID, Beretta/Sims/Karius/Shutterstock

EJ Johnson as Paris Hilton

That's hot! The reality TV personality oozes with glamour as he dressed up as Paris Hilton for her Halloween party on Thursday.

Nick Viall, Peter Weber

Instagram , ABC/Ed Herrera

Nick Viall as Peter Weber

Nick Viall deserves a final rose for his spot on Halloween costume. "Just a Pilot on a flight for love," the former Bachelor star quips. "Will probably crash into a windmill tonight."

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Twins, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson as Danny DeVito & Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jessica, is that you?! The married couple and expectant parents totally nailed their costume from the 1988 comedy Twins

Article continues below

Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Halloween

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Fashion 4 Development

Mel B as Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls star dressed up as her bandmate Victoria Beckham "not going on tour" for Halloween alongside her pal who wore a David Beckham costume.

"Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it's on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit," she captioned a photo of their costumes on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Halloween

Instagram, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as family friend Ariana Grande for Halloween...and the "God Is a Woman" songstress loved it, commenting a series of hearts on Kourtney's Instagram photo.

Billie Eilish, Nina Dobrev, 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

Nina is a "bad guy" ... The actress gets into the Halloween spirit and dresses up as singer Billie Eilish for the Casamigos party on Friday.

Article continues below

Harry Styles, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Harry Styles as Elton John

The "Two Ghosts" singer dressed up in a sparkling Dodgers uniform and sunglasses, similar to the ensemble Elton John wore in 1975 during his performance at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, while attending the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday.

"Now that's what I call a Halloween costume @harrystyles," Elton wrote on Instagram along with photos of Harry in the costume.

Harry and Elton have known each other for years, with Elton even giving the One Direction alum a shout-out during his iTunes Festival show in London in 2013. Harry posted a photo with Elton at the show, calling him a "living legend."

Beyonce, Toni Braxton, Halloween 2018

Instagram; LaFace Records

Beyoncé as Toni Braxton

Not even the R&B legend herself could believe just how perfectly Queen Bey pulled the costume off. "Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?" she tweeted. "I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis!"

Rita Ora, Post Malone, Halloween

Shutterstock

Rita Ora as Post Malone

The British pop star pretty much won Halloween 2018 with her spot-on recreation of the "Better Now" rapper during a performance in the U.K.

Article continues below

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Chrissy Teigen, Johen Legend, Halloween

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend as Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip

The duo decided to dress up as another iconic couple: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. They shared photos and videos with their followers, with the musician joking, "We worked all day. We just did it for the 'gram."

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Denim Outfits, Costume

Instagram, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul as Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

The YouTube couple channeled one of pop's most famous couples in their iconic head-to-toe denim looks. 

Gabrielle Union, Gwen Stefani, Halloween

Bob Metelus Studio; Liam Nicholls/Newsmakers

Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani

Dwayne Wayde threw his wife an epic birthday-Halloween bash, where attendees dressed up in their favorite '90s ensembles. And yes, it does smell like teen spirit! 

Article continues below

Olivia Munn, Ali Wong, Halloween

Netflix, Instagram

Olivia Munn as Ali Wong

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!! #AliWong #HardKnockWife #halloween," Olivia captioned her Instagram post. She later thanked Ali for "helping me get your exact same dress."

Joe Jonas, Halloween, Sophie Turner

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID, HBO

Joe Jonas as Sophie Turner

Joe showed just how much he loves his fiancée, and Game of Thrones, when he dressed up in this Sansa Stark costume on Saturday. The DNCE singer attended Kate Hudson's bash in a long blue dress and red wig, alongside Sophie, who dressed up in an elephant costume.

Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon

Twitter, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gus Kenworthy as Adam Rippon

The Olympic skier dressed as "Adam Ripoff" for a Halloween party over the weekend, wearing an outfit similar to the Olympic figure skater's 2018 Oscars ensemble, complete with a harness.

"We finally did each other," Adam replied to Gus' costume on Twitter. He also asked his social media followers, "Where were you when @guskenworthy won Halloween?"

Article continues below

Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, Halloween

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock, Dave Benett/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton

Nicky dressed up as her sister Paris for the Casamigos bash on Friday, donning a replica of her sister's iconic 21st birthday dress and choker.

"I searched and searched for a costume and I couldn't find anything," Nicky told E! News exclusively at a fundraiser for Race to Erase MS at Alice and Olivia in Beverly Hills over the weekend. "I didn't want to buy something from one of those plastic bags so I called up Paris and said, 'By any chance, do you still have that dress?' And she did."

As for what Paris thought of her costume, Nicky told us, "She loved it."

Olivia Munn, Kim Kardashian, Halloween

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID, BAHE / BACKGRID

Olivia Munn as Kim Kardashian

The actress, who has been friends with the E! star for years, dressed up like Kim in a head-to-toe Yeezy look for Kate Hudson's Halloween party on Saturday.

"#yeezyseason27 #happyhalloween," Olivia captioned an Instagram photo of her and her pals donning "Yeezy Season 27" ensembles, complete with fanny packs and bike shorts.

The following day, Olivia attended Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation celebrates 30th Anniversary at A Time for Heroes Family Festival event, where she told E! News that 27 of her friends dressed in the entire Yeezus collection.

Erin Foster, Hailey Baldwin, Halloween

Instagram, Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for adidas

Erin Foster as Hailey Baldwin

Erin and her beau dressed up as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber for Hudson's Halloween bash on Saturday. Erin is connected to Hailey though the model's close pal Gigi Hadid, whose mom Yolanda Hadid used to be married to Erin's dad, David Foster.

"Is it too late now to say sorry?" Erin captioned an Instagram post with "Justin" over the weekend.

Article continues below

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Halloween

Twitter, David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock

Lisa Rinna as Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives star dressed up as her pal and co-star for Halloween. In response to Lisa's costume, Erika commented, "I LOVE YOU!! AMAZING!!"

With Halloween only a day away, we can't wait to see what other stars don for the festive holiday.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Normani Kordei , Naomi Campbell , Halloween , Celebrities , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.