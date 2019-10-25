Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Rob Kardashian is in a good place physically and mentally.
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday and documented much of the celebrations on Instagram Stories.
In one post, fans just so happened to spot Rob taking part in the fun with Chicago West and other family members. While it's just a glimpse of the Arthur George sock designer, it may be further proof that Rob is working hard to live his best life.
"He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it. He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet," a source shared with E! News. "He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results."
As many doctors would tell their patients, a diet is important. Exercise, however, can also do wonders. As it turns out, Rob is on top of that as well.
"He is also exercising again and working out with a trainer. He gets together with friends to play basketball at his home court and has fun with that too," our insider shared.
It's great news for fans who have grown up watching Rob on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After resolving his legal troubles with Blac Chyna, the University of Southern California alum continues to spend quality time with daughter Dream Kardashian.
And according to those close to the proud dad, parenting brings him significant joy.
"Rob doesn't have a lot of contact with Chyna," a source revealed to E! News. "Rob stays focused on Dream and what's best for her. He gets a ton of joy out of being with her and seeing her grow. That's where he is happiest."
So will we be seeing Rob at holiday celebrations and on the small screen anytime soon? You'll just have to keep up and find out.
But for now, it appears that Rob is working on himself away from the spotlight.
"He is motivated and happier than he has been in a long time," our source continued.
