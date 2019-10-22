What do you get the girl that has everything?

Kanye West is known for giving Kim Kardashian the most lavish gifts, but he decided to take a different route for his wife's 39th birthday on Monday. For the big day, the rapper surprised her by making a very generous donation to various prison reform charities.

The overjoyed Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the certificate, which was also was signed by kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. "A donation of $1 million has been made in your name," the document read, noting the Cut 50, Buried Alive Project and Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalitions organizations would be receiving the gift.

That was just the icing on the cake in a day filled with love. Kim was showered with gorgeous floral arrangements and sweet messages from her friends and family on social media.

"There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you," Khloe Kardashian wrote in tribute to her big sister. "There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You've written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better."