by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 9:30 AM
Pete Davidson appears to be spending time with someone new after his split from Margaret Qualley.
The Saturday Night Live star was spotted out with supermodel Kaia Gerber earlier this week in New York City. Photos have emerged of the Davidson, 25, and Gerber, 18, enjoying a meal together at Sadelle's in Soho. According a source, Davidson was later spotted at Gerber's NYC apartment, where he "stayed with her all night."
While this sighting of the comedian and the daughter of Cindy Crawford might come as a surprise to fans, they actually have a lot of mutual friends. Both Davidson and Gerber are good pals with actor Tommy Dorfman and are often featured in posts on social media with the 13 Reasons Why star. The trio's group of friends also includes Davidson's ex, Qualley. It was just last week that reports of Davidson and Qualley's breakup began to surface online.
Davidson and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress first sparked romance rumors over the summer. Amid the speculation, photographers spotted the pair together in Italy, where they enjoyed a stylish night out.
The then-couple was later spotted holding hands while exploring Venice together.
"They looked comfortable together and walked close. They went into a few little stores," an eyewitness shared with E! News in early September. "They checked out little tourist stands and were chatting the entire time. They walked down narrow alleyways and let their shoulders bump. They never stopped holding hands."
Later that month, Qualley's mom, actress Andie MacDowell, opened up about her daughter's romance with Davidson.
"She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much," the Ready or Not actress told People. "They have a nice relationship."
Alas, the duo decided to go their separate ways.
