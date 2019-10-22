Not every couple found their happily ever after on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

E! News has learned Laura and Aladin are no longer together following the "Tell All" reunion. The two, who were part of the inaugural season of the TLC reality show that followed Americans moving overseas for love, ended the reunion divided. Filmed roughly six weeks after their three-day marriage ceremony in Qatar, Laura and Aladin shared their issues with each other for the other couples and viewers at home to see.

Aladin said he wanted a divorce following several weeks of fighting and what he said was disrespectful behavior. Laura charged it was because her pension was cut and her money was running out. Aladin said the breaking point was when she left to get coffee without telling him or his family where she was going.