All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows. And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off.

Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now.

To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows. After 15 years on TV, Supernatural is saying goodbye. When E! News sat down with Misha Collins, the CW star was very quick and open with his answers about the end of an era for the fan-favorite series.