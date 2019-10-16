by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 2:45 PM
The tea has been spilled!
Teresa Giudice is giving Real Housewives of New Jersey fans an even closer look at her personal life, including her relationship with Joe Giudice. For a refresher on the couple's current romance, they are still married. However, the 47-year-old recently landed in his home country of Italy last week, after a court recently granted him his request to leave an ICE detention center and the U.S. to await the result of his deportation case appeal.
Understandably so, the mom-of-four wasn't thrilled over the news.
Now, in a sneak peek for the upcoming season of RHONJ, Teresa is opening up more than ever before about her relationship with Joe. What's more? The teaser trailer also highlights the fitness guru letting loose, having fun and showing off a hunky shirtless man on her phone... who is not her husband.
In fact, the reality TV star's brother, Joe Gorga, confronts her and her longtime friend, Tony, and asks them if they were "messing around." To which Tony responds, "we might've kissed."
There's also another jaw-dropping reveal in the teaser: Teresa admits to hooking up with Tony.
During a dinner with her gal pals, which included Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga, the 47-year-old star shows them a selfie of her longtime friend, who is pictured shirtless.
"He's the one I hooked up with," Teresa tells the group. Naturally, Josephs and Gorga can be seen gasping and blushing over the news.
But before you clutch your pearls, James Leonard Jr. tells E! News, "The clip in the newer supertease is Teresa, her brother and a lifelong friend named Tony talking about Teresa and Tony kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago."
So it looks like there was some strategic editing going on!
Despite the shocking bit in the clip, Teresa does confide in her sister-in-law, and tells her that she's ready to start a new chapter. "I haven't been happy in so long," she explains. "Now I just want to be happy again."
All in all, it looks like fans of the reality TV series will get to see a new side of the RHONJ star, one that many haven't seen in a long time.
To the 7-minute trailer in all its glory, watch the video above!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
