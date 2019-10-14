It's the family trip that can't come soon enough!

Just a few short days after Joe Giudice was released from U.S. ICE custody, plans appear to be underway for a family reunion.

While Teresa Giudice and the couple's four daughters remain in New Jersey, E! News has learned the entire family is looking forward to visiting Joe in Italy.

And while we don't have specifics on when it's all happening, we're told everyone is very excited for the upcoming trip. At the same time, those closest to Joe just want to quietly enjoy the huge new step.

Over the weekend, Bravo fans were able to see the family's excitement thanks to social media.